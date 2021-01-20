Chat and Chew is a local health study group that advocates for a healthy, plant-based diet.
Those with diabetes concerns may benefit from watching the Chat and Chew Zoom event with Brenda Davis on Jan. 22, streaming from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those unable to watch live can watch anytime afterward on the Chat and Chew YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/c/ChatChewMorePlants).
Davis, a registered dietitian and a leader in her field, is an internationally-acclaimed speaker. She has worked as a public health nutritionist, clinical nutrition specialist, nutrition consultant and academic nutrition instructor.
Chat and Chew founder Cathy Thornhill leads the group, which meets regularly to host well-known speakers in areas related to plant-based nutrition, share grocery store tips and other healthy ideas.
Thornhill and members of the group are mourning the loss of one of their own, Jane Enright, in 2020.
“Jane Enright helped me make Chat and Chew what it is today,” Thornhill posted on YouTube.
A walking path at Polk State College’s Winter Haven Campus now has a young tree growing in Jane's honor, along with a plaque. City of Winter Haven staff helped plant the tree.
Thornhill said she and Enright used to walk the path together frequently to plan for future meetings.
When Enright first started attending Chat and Chew meetings in 2013, her doctor was recommending lifestyle changes to improve her health. Enright changed to a plant-based diet and the feedback from her doctors for the seven years that followed was positive.
Enright died in September.
Those with concerns about diabetes, heart disease, cancer, arthritis, obesity or COPD are always welcome to join Chat and Chew. For more information, email 54321health@gmail.com.