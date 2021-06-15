Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan recently told community members that two philosophies the agency operates on is making a difference in cutting crime.
Brannan recently spoke during the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s Coffee and Conversation event. It was the first time the chamber held the live event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Brannan, who was named chief in April, was deputy chief for the last six years and has been with the department for 28 years.
He said two strategies that have suited the police department well were a data-driven approach and community policing.
In the data-driven approach, the agency uses crime data to deploy its officers. It’s a system that started in New York Brannan said, and it looks at the days and times the crime trends are occurring.
“Just putting police officers out there randomly does not work,” Brannan said. “Research has proven that.”
The data-driven method, which was established in Winter Haven around 2011 or 2012 has made strides against crime.
“It’s been very effective, our crime rate has been going down since we started this model,” Brannan said. “Last year, we had our lowest crime rate we had.”
The second effective tool the police department has is community policing. It calls for building relationships with both the business and residential community.
“That’s what community policing is all about. We can fix everything. If they (community) are not involved, we can’t make an impact,” Brannan said.
To show the impact it can have, the chief told a story about how an illegal nightclub was running in a residential area in the city. Residents started to complain, but Brannan said it was located in an area that was hard for police to watch.
“They’re (residents) like ‘Sit in my living room,’” Brannan recalled. “What did we do? We sat in their living room.”
Within a week, police were able to watch the illegal activity, get a search warrant and shut the club down.
“We wouldn’t be able to do that without those citizens that were willing to stand up to help us,” Brannan said.
The next day, those same citizens brought a cake to the police department to thank them.
Brannan noted that the police department recently approved using body cameras, which will go into effect in October. He stressed that he wanted the agency to have as much transparency as possible.
“What we need from the community is that open dialogue,” Brannan said. “Trust us. We are here to help you.”