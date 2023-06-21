Circle of Friends Ministry celebrates new building

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Circle of Friends Ministry - in partnership with the Lake Wales Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council - is hosting a ribbon-cutting event celebrating the disability non-profit’s new location at 333 Lime Avenue, Lake Wales.
The event begins at 11:30 a.m. as Kona Ice and Whaddawings Trucks will be present with The Freedom Tour donating beverages, and the program starts at noon.
“We have been blessed with the opportunity to expand our program and resources and continue to grow our enrollment, Higbee said. “Polk being one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation means the need for disability programs keeps pace with one in four residents in our state living with a disability. I hope the Circle of Friends can serve as a model for disability programs and housing,” Higbee added.
Skip Alford, CEO of the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council noted that the Chamber and EDC are pleased to support the Circle of Friends Ministry in its move and new growth.
“Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve the dignity to live their American Dream,” Alford said. “We are grateful to our Chamber members who continue to support this cause, and we invite others to join.”
Currently, the Circle of Friends is crowdfunding the building’s $1.1 million price tag. The larger space allows Circle of Friends Ministry to accommodate its 31 clients, expand services, and plan for future disability housing.
Higbee notes the programs provided by the Circle help ensure individuals living with disabilities have access to the best possible outcomes for daily living, employment, and housing.
The unemployment rate for people with a disability [is] more than double that of people with no disability, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Likewise, The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness found nearly one-quarter (24%) of individuals experiencing homelessness “are people with disabilities who met the federal definition of experiencing chronic homelessness.”
Higbee notes that to meet the employment challenge, the Circle of Friends launched a “Friends Work List", an online talent bank for local employers. The Circle believes that integrated employment is a key part of living an independent life for their clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have the ability and desire to work.
The Circle of Friends is also inviting local businesses to join the care for the disability cause and attract new clientele by joining its “1Community4All.com” fundraiser throughout the year. The initiative sells green glow-in-the-dark “Disability Awareness 2023” wristbands, promoting patronage of partners supporting their mission, Higbee said.
The mission of the ministry, which has thrived for over 23 years, is to equip, empower, and provide inclusion to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.