Polk County Public Schools will host its first meeting of the Citizens Screening Committee this week. This group of people is tasked with helping to narrow down the top candidates for the next PCPS superintendent.
The committee’s meetings are open to the public and are scheduled on Jan. 28, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.
Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and take place at the Jim Miles Professional Development Center, located at 4270 Wallace Road in Lakeland.
These meetings will also be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel. You can submit comments in person or at publiccomments@polk-fl.net.
For more information and the latest news on the search for the next superintendent, visit polkschoolsfl.com/supersearch/.