The City of Davenport may become the first city in the county to purchase water from the Polk Regional Water Cooperative.
City staff mailed their official request to PRWC staff Jan. 6. The letter included a request for a response within 90 days.
In October, state regulators renewed the Davenport municipal water use permit on the condition that city staff secure an alternative source of water by 2025. Experts throughout Central Florida are looking for ways to account for the region’s rapid growth and its impact on the Upper Floridan Aquifer, where much of the region’s water comes from.
“There are going to be some key decisions that will need to be made over the next six months,” said John Fumero, a mediator hired to help come up with a solution to the problem for Polk County.
The PRWC board will likely vote on whether it is ready to sell water to the City of Davenport at its next meeting on March 17.
Right now there is no water infrastructure in place to meet that need. Something will need to be built to get more water to Davenport and the PRWC board has yet to decide what to build.
If the board decides that it is ready to move forward on a project, PRWC staff could start applying for state matching funds this fiscal year. If the PRWC board votes no, that it is not ready, the next chance to apply for state funding would be fiscal year 2021-22.
Fumero said he was hired to try and help provide an unbiased opinion of “what we call the Chevy or Cadillac options.”
Options being considered include two proposed desalination plants — one on the Lake Wales Ridge and the other in Lakeland — that would remove and purify saltwater from the Lower Floridan Aquifer; a project to harvest rain water using a combination of the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes and the Upper Peace River drainage basin wetlands; or a combination thereof.
On Jan. 19, PRWC Executive Director Ryan Taylor spoke to legislators who represent Polk County in Tallahassee about this issue at Polk State College.
Taylor said the PRWC is asking for state legislators to approve $41 million to fund 20 local water infrastructure projects. Seventeen of the 20 projects are municipal projects that do not involve alternative water supply, but do have other benefits.
It is likely that the board would have to seek additional funds from the state if the PRWC board decides it is ready to start building a means to get more water to Davenport this fiscal year.