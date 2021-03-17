Members of the Winter Haven City Commission have authorized city staff to borrow more than $22 million from the State of Florida at 0 percent interest.
The funds will be used to expand underground utilities between the AdventHealth Fieldhouse and the water plants near the CSX Intermodal rail yard, near State Road 60.
The proposed utility connection is a key component to the city’s initiatives to recycle more water, build more multi-use trails and expand its dark fibre network.
Between the Fieldhouse and the water plants is a lot of vacant land situated between Lake Eloise and Lake Lulu.
The former owner of that land had an agreement with the city, allowing the city to use some of the land for utilities and trails. The former owner of the development that was to be “Harmony on Lake Eloise” foreclosed in 2020.
City staff said the new landowner has agreed to let the city take ownership of the same strip of land.
Once complete, city staff will be better able to recycle highly-treated wastewater. Right now, a lot of the treated wastewater in Winter Haven finds its way down creeks tied to the Peace River. Building the new reclaimed water line will allow the city to recycle more treated wastewater for irrigation or pump it into wetlands for aquifer recharge.
The project consists of approximately 22,850 feet of 24-inch reclaimed water transmission main for alternative water supply; 23,350 feet of 24-inch force main replacing the existing 30-inch force main that has exceeded its useful lifespan; and 23,000 feet of new fiber optic cable, to integrate the Smart City technology from the Chain-O-Lakes Complex to Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 3 on Pollard Road.
The project also includes 6,700 feet of 16-inch potable water main from Wastewater Treatment Plant No. 3 to Eloise Loop Road to improve distribution, water quality and fire protection that is not included in the SRF loan request.