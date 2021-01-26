In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, City of Winter Haven staff decided to cancel the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade this year.
Instead, city staff are honoring King and the spirit of the month by installing 58 banners on light poles along the normal parade route that celebrate Black Americans who have made great contributions to the nation.
The banners have been installed downtown, along MLK Boulevard, and along parts of First Street North.
Check out the city's website for a link to a map of all of the banners. You can click on each of the 58 heroes and learn more about their contribution to the nation.
For more information, contact Marissa Barns at Mbarnes@mywinterhaven.com .