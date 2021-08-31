Last year, city of Winter Haven staff successfully applied for millions of dollars of Community Development Block Grant funding to improve city infrastructure.
“This is round two of the HUD / CDBG mitigation funds,” Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr said recently.
Sometime before Sept. 17, city staff will be applying for more than $30 million in CDBG funding for three projects.
The largest of the proposed projects is a $16.5 million grant application to make multiple improvements in the neighborhood around Winter Haven High School. Staff said summer rain often causes flooding in the area, there are multiple sidewalk gaps in the area, not enough fire hydrants in the area, and some street improvements are needed.
“The Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Program is funding provided by the U.S.
Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support long-term mitigation
efforts by assisting the State of Florida and its local governments in minimizing or eliminating
the risks of and reducing losses from future disasters. This program is being administered
by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) through the Community
Development Block Grant – Mitigation General Infrastructure Program,” according to a city document.
The second grant application, for $9 million if approved, would result in some needed changes to Lake Shipp Drive.
Summer storm water drainage infrastructure does not exist along Lake Shipp Drive currently and sewer and water supply pipes in the area are old and there is no sidewalk.
“The existing cross section will be modified from a grass-median-separated roadway to a two-lane, center-crown-pitched roadway, allowing for the inclusion of the following proposed project elements: storm water drainage system (with swales and sidewalk); utility relocation; roadway reconstruction; and, a separated multi-use path without the need for additional right-of-way,” according to a city document.
The third major grant application is for $5 million, and if approved, would help fund a new Winter Haven Fire Department station in the Florence Villa neighborhood.