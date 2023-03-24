City of Winter Haven Unveils New Electric Vehicle Chargers: Join the Celebration on April 10

Winter Haven – Anyone who drives an electric vehicle in the Winter Haven area will be glad to see that the City of Winter Haven is installing 4 new electric vehicle (EV) chargers – bringing that number now to a total of 8 EV chargers – throughout the city.
A ceremonial ribbon cutting is planned for 5 p.m., Monday, April 10.
“This marks a significant step in Winter Haven’s commitment to sustainability and promoting eco-friendly transportation options for its residents,” noted City of Winter Haven Director of Public Affairs and Communications in a media release, Friday.
“The new EV chargers are strategically located downtown to provide easy access for drivers,” Hill added.
The four charging spots are situated in the parking garage at the corner of 3rd Street NW and Ave A NW, with the remaining chargers installed in the newly constructed parking piazza at 4th Street NW and Ave B NW.
The ribbon cutting will take place at the parking piazza, just east of the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce building.
Festivities will commence at 5 p.m. with a showcase of electric vehicles and informative displays about EV technology, benefits, and the city's ongoing efforts to expand EV infrastructure. At 5:30 p.m., Mayor Brad Dantzler of Winter Haven will plug in his own electric vehicle, deliver a few remarks on the importance of green initiatives, and officially cut the ribbon to signify the launch of the new charging stations.
The community is invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“The City of Winter Haven invites community members to join in celebrating this milestone and learn more about electric vehicles and the city's dedication to providing environmentally friendly transportation alternatives. This event highlights the city's commitment to leading by example and taking actionable steps towards a cleaner, greener future,” Hill said.