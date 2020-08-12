WINTER HAVEN – Prior to the Independence Day holiday, the Winter Haven City Commission postponed July 4 fireworks to Labor Day due to the pandemic.
Since the medical threat is still ongoing, during a Winter Haven City Commission Agenda Review meeting Aug. 5, Commissioner James H. “J.P.” Powell proposed postponing the fireworks beyond Labor Day.
Powell proposed Thanksgiving or Christmas for the fireworks. Mayor Pro-Tem Nathaniel J. Birdsong Jr. proposed New Year's Eve.
“We may be celebrating a vaccine by then,” City Manager Michael Herr said.
Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres made a comparison to “the new V-day” referencing Victory Day – the day that Allied forces celebrated victory in World War II.
The commissioners instructed staff to move forward with shooting fireworks off on New Year's Eve.