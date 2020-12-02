Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc., in partnership with the Polk County Board of County Commissioners, is bringing its “Clean It Up to Green It Up” Program to the Inwood Community (the unincorporated area only) on Saturday, December 5.
Residents of the unincorporated area in this community are encouraged to take advantage of this program that will consist of a large scale trash pick-up throughout these selected communities (clean sweep).
This program will provide disposal of items that are not generally collected with their residential garbage on this day only. However, absolutely no tires or hazardous waste will be collected.
All households are asked to participate by placing these items by the curb no later than 6 a.m. for this one-day event.
Trash hauling services have been graciously donated by FCC.
To confirm your address or for additional information on the “Clean It Up to Green It Up” program, contact Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. at (863) 875-8911 or email kpcbeautiful@yahoo.com