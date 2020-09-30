WINTER HAVEN – A Winter Haven Hospital emergency generator fuel tank spill impacting Lake Martha back in July should be cleaned up by the end of October.
Vendors with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection have been cleaning up the lake since the accident took place, but more intensive work is required before the cleanup is complete.
According to city documents, “Much of the diesel fuel was recovered using specialized equipment. However, several areas along the most impacted shorelines have diesel fuel residue in the sand and substrate, which will require a more intensive dredging technique to remove any remaining contamination.”
On Monday Sept. 28, the Winter Haven City Commission gave vendors cleaning up the lake authorization to use the public boat ramp to stage specialized dredging equipment.
City documents state the vendor estimates the lake should be decontaminated over the next 30 days. City documents further state the vendor can only operate the dredging equipment during daylight hours.
On July 13, a 15,000-gallon emergency generator diesel fuel tank at the hospital malfunctioned and developed a leak. It was estimated that at least hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled into the lake.