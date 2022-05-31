The Polk County Commission recently passed a tax exemption to the Coca-Cola Company in exchange for a $15 million investment by the company at the plant on Main Street in Auburndale.
In addition to the investment, the company intends to add at least 25 new full-time employees paying an average wage of 115 percent of the average county wage.
Based on the Property Appraiser’s Report, it is estimated that $159,770 in ad valorem taxes will be lost each year of the ten-year exemption period (2024 through 2033).
The county would recognize new ad valorem tax revenue in the same amount during that time, representing the remaining 50 percent of value. Additionally, annual new tax revenues gained for the School Board, MSTU’s and SWFMD are estimated at over $322,000, collectively, according to county documents.