WINTER HAVEN — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC is getting close to investing millions into the Winter Haven economy.
Staff have outgrown their existing space in Lakeland and ownership is seeking to
purchase a much larger warehouse with adjacent land and rail access in Winter Haven. The larger warehouse, near the CSX Intermodal rail yard and State Road 60, would cost around $30 million. It will cost at least $10 million, officials say, to get the existing warehouse ready to meet their needs.
If the company decides to make the investment, once built out, 182 soda distribution employees now working in Lakeland will start working in Winter Haven. An additional 170 people will also be hired to start manufacturing vending machines, officials say.
To encourage the minority-owned, Florida-based corporation to make the investment and keep 182 jobs in Polk County, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners approved a three-year tax incentive package Feb. 16.
The package calls for a 75 percent tax reduction for three years — saving Coca-Cola Florida about $43,561 in property and business taxes. The tax abatement granted by the county's governing board doesn't exempt Coke from paying its other taxes, such as those to the school board or other county taxing authorities.
Percy Wells is Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Government Relations and Communications for Coca-Cola Beverages Florida. Wells was asked when the land deal would close.
“This is a sizable investment, but the incentive package made it very advantageous for us to proceed,” Wells said. “We are hopeful to close in March.”
If this goes through, it will be the second major real estate deal at the industrial park in the past two years. Contractors recently broke ground on the $123 million Florida Can Manufacturing plant.
“Between this project (Coca-Cola Beverages Florida) and Florida Can Manufacturing, we will have 500 new jobs coming to Winter Haven,” Winter Haven Economic Development Council President Bruce Lyon said. “This is huge.”
Though the county board approved the incentive package, the decision was not unanimous. County Commissioner Neil Combee voted against the tax incentive package.
“My vote against the 'tax break' is all about my opposition to government picking winners and losers,” Combee said. “Rather than giving selective breaks to individual companies, I think it is more appropriate to work hard at keeping everyone's taxes as low as possible. That job is made harder when government is handing out tax abatements.
“I actually prefer Coca Cola over all other colas,” Combee continued. “With that said, this is a fine example of the questionable need for the program at all. Coca-Cola is one of the most successful companies in the history of our country.”
Wells said that it is a misconception about Coca-Cola Beverages Florida LLC. The corporation started out as a family-owned business, which is now classified as a minority-owned corporation doing business primarily in the state of Florida.
“We are not a global company,” Wells said.
Lyon said he is hoping that these two developments will start a trend of growth at the industrial park.
“Winter Haven is a community you can do business in,” Lyon said.