Since 2011, Brent and Christine Wernsing have fostered 27 children – loved them, clothed them, fed them as if they were their own.
When they moved to Polk County in 2016 they learned about ECHO Ministries, a local organization that helps provide clothing, furniture, hygiene products and much more to foster families.
And the Wernsing’s love for coffee brewed an idea to open a coffee shop to benefit the organization that has helped them so much along the way. ECHO Coffee House opened at the end of May inside Kairos Church at 5624 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven.
Their credo is simple: Drink Coffee. Find Community. Support Foster Care.
“Three years ago, we connected with Echo and they helped us get what we needed,” says Brent Wernsing, founder of ECHO Coffee and Pastor at Kairos Church. “We’ve been blessed by the ministry and what started as a random idea is now a reality.”
A kickstarter helped fund what was needed to open and ECHO Coffee recently had its grand opening. Volunteers are currently operating the business Tuesday through Saturday. Once they get better established, a percentage of sales will go back to ECHO Ministries.
ECHO Ministries started as a small diaper drive in 2013 and has now grown to serving foster families in 3 counties – Polk, Hardee and Highlands. Caregivers can come in to get seven items per foster child each month.
“There are over 600 kids in foster care in the tri-county area,” says Jennifer Stirk, director of ECHO. “When Brent and Christine came up with the coffee shop idea, I was blown away. It's fantastic and a great way to bring that community together.”
ECHO Coffee offers specials for foster families like Foster Fridays in which foster parents can grab a freebie. Some signature drinks are also geared toward fostering: “Late Night Placement” – any drink with a double shot of espresso, “Forever Family” – with peanut butter, chocolate and caramel drizzle, “Reunification” - brown sugar, cinnamon and honey and “Foster Child” – white chocolate, vanilla and a shot of espresso.
“We can make anything iced or hot,” says Christine Wernsing. “People get creative and we’re always trying new things.”
The shop also offers smoothies, muffins, frozen cocoa and frappes. The coffee shop likes to support local businesses and gets its coffee from Axum in Orlando, which also supports foster care.
“We know not everyone is called to be a foster parent,” says Brent Wernsing. “But when people get involved, it’s awesome.”
Relaxing and having conversations with others has lead to people visiting their church and supporting ECHO Ministries.
The ministry, based in Auburndale, is about to expand into the same building as Kairos Church and ECHO Coffee. They plan to renovate the upstairs for a new shop.
“We are currently in Auburndale but stretching further (to Winter Haven) will allow us to be closer to other counties too,” says Stirk. “The new shop is part of the vision of Kairos. It's incredible what can happen because of a culture created. When Brent and Christine have a vision, they will see it through.”
Brent Wernsing says ECHO Coffee is their second home.
“We want to create community and have conversations. We know not everyone is called to be a foster parent but we want to get people involved. It's awesome to be able to continue supporting it,” he says.
ECHO Coffee is open from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.