Commercial fishing permits for Saddle Creek Park are now available through Polk County’s Parks and Natural Resources Division.
The permits cost $2,900 and require a $100 non-refundable application fee. The permits authorize commercial fishermen to remove Tilapia and Brown Hoplo from the waterways at Saddle Creek Park.
The permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 10 people that apply, pay and pass the background check. The permits expire December 31.
Application packets may be requested by email at brandygray@polk-county.net , or can be picked-up at the Parks & Natural Resources office, 4177 Ben Durrance Road in Bartow or the Saddle Creek Park office, 3716 Morgan Combee Road, Lakeland. Applications and fees must be hand-delivered at the above-listed locations during office hours.
For more information about obtaining a Polk County Parks & Natural Resources commercial fishing permit, call (863) 534-7377.