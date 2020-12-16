The 50th annual Lake Wales Arts Festival is a go.
Recently, city commissioners unanimously approved the show’s permit application from the Lake Wales Arts Council, the event’s sponsor. The show will be held Feb. 20 and 21 along the shore of Lake Wailes.
Health measures that will be in place include more green space for better social distancing, more personal hygiene stations, and a one-way flow of patrons visiting artist’s booths and vendors.
The show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, usually has about 500 or less people at any one time, Allen said, and has a daily attendance that can grow to as large as 4,000.
The Art Show will be the first large-scale event in Lake Wales since February. Commissioners said they were happy to see the show go forward with increased safety precautions in place.
“You’ve proven that you’ve taken the responsibility by what you’re planning to do, so I feel as though we can go forward with it.” Mayor Eugue Fultz said.