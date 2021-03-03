The search for the next leader of Polk County Public Schools is progressing.
More than 50 people submitted applications to replace Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd, who is retiring in June.
After reviewing those applicants and thousands of pages of associated documents, members of the district’s Citizens Screening Committee settled on seven recommendations: Dr. Harold R. Border, Dr. Jennifer Cupid-McCoy, Dr. James P. McIntyre, Jr., Michael J. Ramirez, Frederick R. Heid, Dr. T. Nakia Towns and Dr. Antoine L. Hickman.
On Feb. 23, the Polk County School Board voted to accept these recommendations.
School Board Chairman Lori Cunningham thanked the screening committee’s 36 volunteers for working diligently to help narrow down the applicant pool.
“I know that it took time away from your families, away from your jobs to do this for us,” Cunningham said. “It means the world to me personally, so I just wanted to thank each person of the Citizens Screening Committee for your gracious gift of time and talent to help our (school) board.”
Cunningham also expressed gratitude to the Florida School Boards Association, which has been contracted to help conduct the search for the next PCPS superintendent.
School board members will now begin considering who should make the cut as semifinalists. Board members are not restricted to the seven applicants recommended, however, and can remove or add any applicants who applied.
The school board will discuss who should become semifinalists during its work session and meeting March 9.
Semifinalists will then submit written/video responses to questions and their responses will be posted to the Super Search page on the Polk County Public Schools website (polkschoolsfl.com/supersearch/).
The semifinalists will then be further whittled down to finalists, who will go through face-to-face interviews in April.
School board members are still exploring various in-person and virtual options for the public to meet with finalists.