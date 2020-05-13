Winter Haven Hospital’s Community Blood Center, which has been in service since 1953, is the primary blood and blood product supplier for Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven Women’s Hospital and Lake Wales Medical Center.
The Blood Centers of America, the leading blood donation organization in the country, has noted that blood donations are urgently needed. Those running the Winter Haven Hospital Community Blood Center say that the process is still vital – and completely safe.
“Our facility already follows strict guidelines on quality and cleanliness, and we have taken additional steps to adhere to FDA requirements and assure our donors and staff are safe,” Cassie Dornan, the donor recruiter at the facility, said.
All team members at Winter Haven Hospital undergo a temperature screening at the beginning of each shift and are given masks and appropriate personal protective equipment. Cleaning and disinfection of all areas, including blood donor beds, have increased. When donors give at the center, or on the Bloodmobile, they also have their temperature checked, are given masks and asked to practice hand hygiene both before and after donating, Dornan said.
At the center, seating is arranged in the lobby to maintain social distancing. Also, donation beds have been adjusted to sit six feet apart, and all clipboards, pens, etc. are sanitized after each donor.
Blood donation is covered as an essential activity.
“Donating blood is still safe. Their contributions are so important during this public health crisis – and so are they,” Dornan said.