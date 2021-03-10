Lem Geathers Sr
Photo provided by Polk State College

Organizations and individuals from around Winter Haven and the larger Polk County community have been sharing memories and words of appreciation for Lemuel Lamar Geathers, Sr., who died March 2 at age 95.

Known by many as “Lem,” Geathers was a World War II veteran who helped lead the racial integration of Polk County schools and, in 1975, became the first African-American to be elected to the Winter Haven City Commission.

While serving on the Commission, he became the first Black mayor of Winter Haven, serving in the position from 1979-80.

A community leader, educator and successful businessman, he also played an important role in the creation of Polk State College.