Organizations and individuals from around Winter Haven and the larger Polk County community have been sharing memories and words of appreciation for Lemuel Lamar Geathers, Sr., who died March 2 at age 95.
Known by many as “Lem,” Geathers was a World War II veteran who helped lead the racial integration of Polk County schools and, in 1975, became the first African-American to be elected to the Winter Haven City Commission.
While serving on the Commission, he became the first Black mayor of Winter Haven, serving in the position from 1979-80.
A community leader, educator and successful businessman, he also played an important role in the creation of Polk State College.