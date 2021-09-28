The annual Celebrate Winter Haven Chamber event was held Sept. 23 honoring local community leaders and businesses.
Robert Loftin, chairman of the board, opened the event. “While many challenges still persist, I stand fast in my hope that we are making progress towards normalcy,” he said. “When I look back, I’m in awe at all that our business community has been able to accomplish, despite the numerous obstacles thrown in our path.”
The acknowledgements began with the 95th Annual Banker’s Cup Citizens of the Year awards. This award is considered Winter Haven’s highest honor recognizing residents who have made significant contributions to the community.
The 2021 Banker’s Cup Woman of the Year was given to Earnestine Davis. She has worked for more than six decades in civil rights and advocacy. She also runs the food distribution program for Concerned Citizens of Winter Haven. A touching video featured locals and their thoughts on Davis. Nathaniel Birdsong, mayor pro-tem, said,“The city of Winter Haven and Florence Villa are forever indebted to her for the efforts that she made and she’s still pursuing,” he said.
Davis was surprised by the honor.
“I am so happy and happy to serve the community,” she said.
The 2021 Banker’s Cup Man of the Year was next and presented by the 2019 winner Debbie Harsh.
“Tonight’s man of the year is known for his positivity, stepping up to lead and counsel and can most certainly be credited for the health and vitality of many of our community’s nonprofits,” she said.
Harry “Hap” Hazelwood was given the honor and it brought tears to his eyes. He thanked the Lord, his family and the audience for the opportunity to serve the community. Hazelwood has assisted nonprofits for 30 years. He is actively involved in Habitat for Humanity of East Polk, Relay for Life, Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Meals on Wheels, TriCounty Human Services and more.
Next was the celebration of a local who has dedicated 30 years to helping organize the chamber’s annual golf tournament. Alex Santiago, with Semco Construction, has been instrumental is making it a success and this year the event raised more than it has in the past.
The chamber’s Presidential Ambassadors were also recognized at the event and are volunteers who have worked tirelessly to help the chamber in many ways. These ambassadors have dedicated more than 160 hours to virtual and in-person networking showcases, 300 hours to ribbon cuttings and ground breakings, recruited 25 new members and worked with current and new members to help build their networks.
The ambassadors recognized include: Alex Santiago, Semco Construction; Lynn Polston, Polston Insurance Agency; Amy Thompson, Wauchula State Bank; Kim Edwards, DR Media; Dawn Van Meter, Keller Williams Realty; Brian Reeves, Watson Realty; Christa Morgan, The Catering Company; and Nan Webster, Integrity First Title.
Next was the presentation of the Small Business of the Year award. This year’s winner is Dewdney’s Plaza. It started with a car wash opened by Terry Dewdney in 2009. The car wash expanded and then Dewdney and his partner Cheryl Wright opened Louise’s Café, U-Haul rentals, an ice cream shop and barber shop.
“Dewdney’s Plaza is a retail space focused on giving young and new entrepreneurs a space to begin and grow their business,” said Edwards, whose company won the award last time. “They have a passion for fostering Winter Haven’s next generation of business owners.”
The Large Business of the Year is being recognized for helping individuals and businesses navigate the economic impact of this global crisis. CertiPay was founded in Winter Haven in 1990 offering services in payroll and human resources. This year, the company focused on analyzing and interpreting many of the new rules and relief programs governing business. It not only produced numerous educational videos for their clients, but they also co-hosted webinars with our chamber.
Shannon Boggan, president of the company, was proud of the honor and made a touching tribute to Kim Harris, a CertiPay employee who recently passed away.
“We will be partnering with the Winter Haven Chamber Foundation to award the CertiPay - Kim Harris Memorial Scholarship,” said Boggan. “The Foundation will help us process applications to award up to $5,000 in academic scholarships to Winter Haven area students.”
The meeting wrapped up with the passing of the gavel to next year’s Chamber Chairwoman Jennifer Fasking, with State Farm.
“State Farm and the Winter Haven Chamber are aligned in their mission,” she said. “Like good neighbors, we both strive to make the community a better place for all through service to each other. We create stability in our community knowing we will be there for them through the good times and the challenging times.”