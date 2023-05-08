Community remembers Lake Wales mother and her three children – suspect shot after hours long standoff with police in Sanford

A mother and her three children in Lake Wales were murdered last Tuesday morning, May 2, and the man accused of killing them, Al Joseph Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, is dead after an hours long standoff with Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff's Office at Slumberland Motel in Sanford, Florida, reported the Lake Wales Police in a media update last week.
Days after the violent tragedy, the Warner University Teacher Education association posted a memorial honoring the woman, identified by friends and colleagues as Marlene Pizarro and her three children.
“We stand in prayer with our friends and partners in the Lake Wales Charter School system as we all grieve the unimaginable loss of Marlene Pizarro and her three children. Marlene is an alumnus of our Educational Studies program and taught students with special needs at Lake Wales Senior High. Marlene will always be remembered for her kind spirit and the passion she held for students who needed a little extra support – as well as her heartfelt desire to be the one to provide whatever they needed to succeed. She loved her family immensely and saw her students as an extension of that,” wrote Dr. Lori Hutto, Associate Professor and Chair of Teacher Education at Warner University, in the memorial that was posted on social media. Hutto told the Winter Haven Sun "I want her to be "I want her to be remembered for the life she led, not how she died."
“Marlene had such a heart for others and was a bright light in this world. Our friends and partners at Lake Wales High School didn’t just lose a valued member of their faculty, they also lost one of their seniors who was set to graduate in a few weeks, as well as a former student. Hillcrest Elementary also lost a student in this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lake Wales Charter System as well as our beloved Lake Wales community as we all struggle to make sense of this situation. May God provide the strength and peace that can only come from Him in times like this to everyone affected by this tragedy. John 14:27 tells us ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, nor let them be afraid.’ Our hearts are hurting, our world becomes scarier by the day, but we serve a God that is ever present.”
“Highlander Nation,” Hutto wrote, “Know this – the Royal Nation loves you and has covered you in continuous prayer. RIP, our sweet Marlene and your children. May the darkness that surrounded your death not overshadow the light you shined to those around you.”
Investigation leads to Sanford
The LWPD detectives worked with Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office as Al Joseph Stenson fled to the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, according to the media release.
The LWPD reports that Stenson made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him.
"After hours long standoff involving crisis negotiation and SWAT, interactions ended in an officer involved shooting. Stenson was pronounced deceased at the scene," noted the release.
In an interview with television reporters Wednesday before noon, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma and Sanford Police Department Chief Cecil Smith said Stenson had fled to the hotel because his brother was staying there.
It is not known how long the brother had stayed there, they said. Slumberland is known as a day-to-day hotel, Lemma said.
Police obtained search warrants for the hotel.
Sheriff Lemma said that constant conversation between law enforcement, negotiators and Stenson took place.
At one point, they were able to have his brother come out, and lead him to safety. After that, the negotiators were able to convince Stenson to put his handgun down on the ground and step away from it.
They deployed a “less than lethal” method to try to arrest Stenson, and after they did, Stenson “immediately went for the gun”, Lemma said, and was shot by one of the officers from the specialized unit.
“The last thing we would want to have to do is use lethal force,” Lemma said.
As soon as Stenson hit the ground, law enforcement members started CPR, Lemma said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
The case remains an active investigation and is ongoing. Law enforcement requests anyone with information regarding this case (as it relates to Lake Wales) to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell at 863-678-4223.
In an early morning release, LWPD had announced an arrest warrant for Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales, on four counts of 1st degree murder.
Detectives reported that Stenson shot the victims in an apartment, then fled immediately thereafter at approximately 5 a.m. The LWPD said it was not until 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 that law enforcement was notified when the victims were discovered by family members.
Officers initially responded to Dawnlight Drive in Sunrise Park Apartments regarding a medical call.
When officers arrived, they found the mother and her three children - two of which are adults, and one is a juvenile - dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Early in the investigation, officers said they believed Stenson may have lived at the apartment and possibly may have been injured as well.
Police say that the motive for the murders is unknown, however do add
that the victims and the suspect knew each other. (The names of the victims were not being released by Lake Wales Police because the police are required to adhere to Marsy's Law, which protects the names of victims of crime.)
Additional updates will be provided as they become available, noted Deputy Chief of Police David Black in the release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," he said.
The ages of the victims, as reported by Seminole County Sheriff Dennis M. Lemma are Stenson’s 40-year-old girlfriend, a 21-year-old male, a 17-year-old child and an 11-year-old child.