More than a hundred area residents ran up and down Spook Hill in Lake Wales May 29 in memory Irys Wright, a Spook Hill Elementary fourth grader who drowned while swimming at a beach May 24. Her parents said that Irys, 10, used to love running the hill for exercise.
Supporters placed signs and balloons beforehand and some ran up the hill while others walked. At the top of Spook Hill, some prayers were said, balloons were released into the air and then supporters ran and walked back down the hill.
“However you contributed, we appreciate you,” Parys Miller, Irys Wright’s mother, said at the onset of the race.
A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Miller. Anyone interested in donating can learn more by visiting gofundme.com/f/share-the-love-for-the-angel-irys.