The second Foot the Chain Waterski and Music Festival will be at Tanner's Lakeside on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Polk County Sports Hall of Fame member and Winter Haven resident Ron Scarpa is one of 10 team boat captains who will be working with around 60 barefoot water ski athletes from across the country.
The athletic exhibitions start early in the morning and continue throughout the day. Music starts around noon and features the bands: Almost There, The Rusty Wright Band, The Free Whiskey Band and Soul 2 Earth is the closing act.
Fireworks and a flyboard light show will kick off after sunset.
Hosted by the Clean Cause Foundation, the other team captains include: Brent Keadle, Greg Fossett, Mark Dougherty, Penrod Jake Wilson, Matt Masariu, Don Simon, Tim Collette and Wayne King.
Winter Haven is celebrating 100 years of water ski in the Chain of Lakes this year.