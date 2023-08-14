Carve out time to carve wood

A set of wood carving tools is always within reach for Robert “Bob” Hornback of Winter Haven.
The president of the Chain-O-Lakes Wood Carving Club invites anyone who needs a new hobby, or an outlet for their present carving activity, to join the club, which is totally free – no dues.
For fifteen years the Chain-O-Lakes Wood Carvers (COLWCC) have met on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. after Labor Day (except Thursday holidays) until Memorial Day. The first meeting, celebrating this season’s 15th year, is September 7, 2023.
What started as an enrichment group has transformed into a very welcoming, community club for men and women and anyone old enough to carefully use the tools needed to create from wood (usually teens and up).
Hornback looks like a regular guy, but one visit to his home, and it is noticed immediately - it is filled with years of his creative, carved treasures.
“Some of the folks in our club,” Hornback explains, “volunteer to work, carve and also enter competitions at the Annual State Fair in Tampa. Many of the carvers are Florida State Fair Award Winners with their creative wood carved creations,” Hornback said. “We often work on a small owl project to demonstrate our woodcarving craft. Visitors may walk away with a complimentary little owl we have carved.”
“Come visit. Come empty-handed. We will give you a piece of wood, loan you a carving tool and share basic instructions to carve a small owl,” he adds.
New people are welcome, he said.
“Our most seasoned carver was 92,” Hornback continued. “We even had a troop of Girl Scouts come to learn and earn their woodcarving badge.”
In September of 2021, Maggie Benton, spotted the description of the woodcarving club.
Benton said, “I had wanted to do woodcarving for years and here was my opportunity. Bob taught me how to carve a little owl. The whole group was very welcoming and helpful. There was no stopping for me, once I started carving.” “Everyone has their own style and is working on their own projects,” Benton said. “It helps a ‘newbie’ learn quickly. For me, wood carving is fun, relaxing, very rewarding and highly recommended to try.”
“Remember,” states Hornback, “Our club is free. We have no dues or fees of any kind. We are an informal group of people who get together weekly. If you come and enjoy it, our group will share thoughts about where to purchase supplies. Sometimes people have found beautiful carving tools at an antique shop. Any type of wood can be carved, but some wood is easier to work with than others. For example, basswood is a ‘go-to' for a carver. Oak is often too hard to carve. Camphor wood is also good for carving. Humor is welcomed as you note with our club motto, ‘No blood on the wood!’”
“There is a special satisfaction,” Hornback said, “that comes from finding something beautiful in a piece of wood. Most carvers transform their project as they create. Wood is still alive. It expands and contracts with moisture and the elements.”
For more information, contact Bob Hornback at 863.291.6460. Come to carve -meet at 700 North Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven, at Beymer Methodist Church in Room #1, Stradley Hall (by the church office) from 6:30- 8 p.m. Thursday evenings starting September 7.