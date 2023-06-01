Tom Garthwaite, president of Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women’s Hospital, arrived in March this year to take his position at the helm in Winter Haven.
The former president of St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, a 216-bed hospital in Lutz, he said what attracted him to BayCare in Winter Haven was the opportunity of working with two hospitals and the advanced medical specialties available in Winter Haven.
“Winter Haven Hospitals have a long history of providing great care in the community and with the ever-growing population in Florida, I saw this as an opportunity to grow as a hospital president,” Garthwaite said.
“I am a Florida native, and I have been just about everywhere in Florida. With Orlando and Tampa growing beyond their capacity, Winter Haven and Polk County will need strong community-based healthcare services,” he said.
Garthwaite’s interest in healthcare peeked when he was a teenager. “My grandmother was a volunteer at a hospital in Florida. When I graduated from high school and was not sure what I wanted to major in at college, she told me the local hospital, Halifax Health System of Daytona Beach, had a school to train X-ray technologists. She is responsible for pointing me in the direction of heath care, and I have never looked back,” Garthwaite said.
Starting in the X-ray program, he moved into a clinic role, treating cancer patients with radiation therapy.
Over time, he obtained his bachelor’s degree from UCF in Radiologic Sciences and then his master’s degree in health care management from the Florida Institute of Technology, now Florida Tech.
“I had an opportunity to apply for a leadership position at that same hospital and I moved into a variety of leadership roles overseeing oncology, pharmacy, organ transplant and other services,” he said.
In 2014, he joined BayCare and spent five years working at St Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. He was promoted to the role of President of St. Joseph’s Hospital – North in Lutz.
“And now I am fortunate to be the new president of Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women’s Hospital,” he said.
Garthwaite admits that healthcare is constantly changing.
“Like any job, there will always be challenges and opportunities. I am fortunate to work for BayCare Health System and I am responsible for our two hospitals in Winter Haven. I have the support of BayCare to continue to improve and expand our facilities and programs here,” he adds.
On a personal level, Garthwaite said he and his wife have five grown children. Two are working on their master’s degrees, two are out working full-time and one is working on their bachelor’s degree.
“Three live on the east coast of Florida, one in Georgia and our youngest daughter will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall,” he notes.
“My wife and I enjoy running obstacle course races like the Spartan Races and the Savage Races. We have been running races together for the past 11 years and we enjoy starting the races together and finishing them together. These races are a real challenge, and it is a great feeling of accomplishment to finish the race. I guess you could say I see the obstacle course races like challenges we face in life. Sometimes you go over, go under, go around, or just right through them. The key is to never just stop or give up. You try and you keep going forward.”
As for what he feels are the strengths of both Winter Haven Hospitals and plans of expansion, he said, “At WHH, our strength is our team members and medical staff. We have a fantastic group of health care professionals here who provide every major medical specialty including open-heart surgery. Patients can receive the most advanced care right here in their community.”
“I would love to see Winter Haven Hospital continue to expand in our advanced technology, new procedures, world-class medical staff and providers. We have a great nursing team and friendly, compassionate and staff that make up all our outstanding departments,” he adds.
As for whether rumors that BayCare is purchasing Gessler Clinic, he said he would not speculate about any rumors.
“What I can tell you is that Winter Haven Hospital and BayCare Health
System are always focused on working with our local physicians. When a service is not available locally, our preference is to work with our community partners. BayCare also employs providers who enjoy working as part of a health system, with about 650 physicians serving patients in nearly 200 locations across the communities we serve.”