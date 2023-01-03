The inaugural class of Winter Haven City University graduated on Dec. 12 at city hall.
The 20 graduates, the first five applicants from each quadrant of the city, got a free peek behind the scenes to learn how the city operates for around six weeks.
Next session dates will be announced this fall, staff said.
“This was such an exciting class,” former Winter Haven City Manager Mike Herr told the graduates. “You were willing to stand up and be counted. That is what this university is all about.”
One of the graduates has already agreed to serve on the Winter Haven Planning Commission.
Winter Haven Public Affairs and Communication Director Katrina Hill said the graduates attended public safety ride-a-longs, a boat tour of the lakes, attended city meetings, heard from all of the city department directors and took a total of six classes over the course of a few months.
The graduates collectively voted that affordable housing was the city's biggest challenge moving forward, Hill said.
“This group was remarkably engaged,” Hill said.
The graduates are: Ann Alexander, Yvonne Collins, Christine Samuel, David Lane, Dexter Brown Sr., Diane Durr, Ed Smith, Franke Eizere, Holly Sears, JaQuis McCullough, Jean M. Charles, Kadian Parchment, Kailah Ruffen, Kat Davis Cooke, Mario Manago, Neftali Ramos, Rem Brown, Ruth Massa, Shawn Kinsey and Tina Sweeten.