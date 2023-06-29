James returns to childhood field of play to mentor next generation of Haines City youngsters

Long before Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Jr. was placing hard-hitting tackles at SoFi Stadium or making key plays for Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium, he was stinging the opposition as a Hornet at Haines City High School’s Joe Stangry Stadium.
James returned to his old stomping grounds last weekend for the 4th Annual Derwin James Football Camp.
The camp was free to area youngsters who had pre-registered.
The eager athletes were divided by age groups, then run through a myriad of football-related drills to test their skills and provide instruction and insight.
James rotated through various age groups and drill stations.
He was hands-on, giving the young footballers one-on-one advice or props after watching them perform the given task.
Sometimes that meant just talking to the athlete about what they could do better. Other times it meant him doing the drill in slow motion by the child’s side to show them the proper technique. Often times, it meant flashing a smile and prompting the rest of the group to give the athlete some applause for an effort well done.
“I definitely think it’s surreal (for them),” said James about his involvement with them during the camp. “I want to really be here. I want to be engaged.”
He hopes that the young athletes take his words of football wisdom to heart.
“If they can take that and apply it to their game, that’s where I get joy,” James said.
He knows what it means for the kids to get that kind of time with him. He’s a professional athlete who has literally laced up his cleats and put on his pads to walk the same fields of play that they are playing on. He is proof that a kid from Haines City can chase his dreams and make it to the pros by putting in the work and never giving up.
“My favorite part was like the whole thing of the camp of how Derwin James came back to give back to the community and he ended up putting in the work with the others,” said camp participant Sean Dishman.
James understands that the eyes of many Haines City youngsters are on him every time he takes the field as they cheer for him from the opposite coast. He takes his place as a role model and mentor for them to heart.
“It just means the world,” said James regarding what it means to the kids to be able to meet him and run through camp practice with his advice. “I remember being that kid, going to the Wayne Gandy camp.”
Following the drills, the young athletes were prompted to join with James in pledging to be drug-free.
James then took pictures and signed autographs for every camp athlete in attendance who wanted to get the personalized memento.
James was joined at the camp and at the autograph table by NFL cornerback Casey Hayward, NFL wide receiver Xavier Smith, NFL running back Mike James and Calvin Brewton, who played collegiately with Derwin at Florida State.
When one of the camp organizers announced that time was almost up for autographs and pictures, yet a line still remained, both James and his father, Derwin “Blu” James, Sr., quickly assured those waiting that he would continue to sign until everyone got their turn.
“He’s signing everything,” said Blu. “He don’t care how many kids it is.”
Athletes were treated to water and Gatorade throughout the event, then to Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, donated by the Bartow Chick-Fil-A, and slices of Papa John’s pizza, donated by Blu to help feed the hungry youngsters.
“We donated all the Chick-Fil-A sandwiches,” said owner Justin Kranitz, who previously owned the Davenport Chick-Fil-A location. “We’ve had this relationship for several years now so we just decided to continue supporting it. Derwin’s dad just ordered the pizzas. We’ve done this every year. We’ve participated since the inception of it.”
Blu was all smiles, albeit sweaty ones, following the heat-riddled camp.
“It feels good,” said the elder James. “I love doing this stuff right here, this community stuff. It’s awesome, man. It feels good.”
The Haines City youngsters weren’t the only ones looking up to James on Saturday. James’ son, Derwin James, III, who James affectionately referred to as Trey and as Dada, was on hand to watch his popular father as well. Trey stood by his father’s side during several tackling tire drills, until he decided it looked fun enough to want to join in the action.
“He’s too busy chasing behind his dad,” said Trey’s mother, Kiah Jae.
“It’s better than being the highest paid safety in the NFL,” said James of fatherhood. “He walks and talks and tries to do everything that I do.”
The path to his spot among the elite at his position wasn’t easy however.
“It’s a blessing,” said James of the contract that made him the highest paid safety in the NFL last year. “No one knew the work it took to get to it. I appreciate the Chargers believing in me.”
Still, James hasn’t forgotten his roots.
“To be able to say Derwin James from Haines City, that means something,” James said.
The camp isn’t the only way that James gives back. He gives back to his communities in multiple ways throughout the year, both in Haines City and in Los Angeles.
“I do my Safety Corner, bowling, Christmas, Thanksgiving and back-to-school drives,” James said. “I’m just trying to give back. I realize the platform that I have and I’m just trying to give back.”