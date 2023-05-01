Lake Region Thunder Thighs BBQ Team wins inaugural cook-off

When Polk County Public School students gathered at George Jenkins High in Lakeland on Saturday, April 15, for their first “head-to-head” PCPS competition between PCPS schools – students from four high schools brought their best pork chop entries.
The winners of the inaugural cook-off were Bryan Rodriguez-Nava and Michael Romero of the newly registered Florida High School Barbecue Association team named the Lake Region High School “Thunder Thighs.”
“I love eating it, why not cook it?” said Michael Romero, who noted his attraction to the after-school club stemmed from him being a former “picky eater” whose only appetite was junk food.
But then one night, he went to a barbecue restaurant with his dad for his dad’s birthday and fell in love with barbecue.
Besides a love for food, both boys talk about spending time with friends and learning new things.
“It’s a pretty fun experience,” Rodriguez-Nava said, and Romero agrees, adding “you can use it as a life skill.”
Students from four high schools – Fort Meade, George Jenkins, Lake Region and Roosevelt Academy – participated in the pork chop cook-off.
The competition is fierce, the boys admit, as they both said they were not wanting to make any mistakes.
The registered team operates under the oversight of Lake Region High School Assistant Principal Seth Lambert, who also heads the school’s Work Force Academy program.
Lambert, formerly of Ft. Meade Middle-Senior High School, said he had helped with their team before launching one at Lake Region.
The Lake Region students named their team the “Thunder Thighs” after the barbecue chicken entries they submit as they compete with their chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. “We always cook all four,” Lambert said.
“All four” means two teams submitting 6 racks of ribs, 4 pork butts, 40 pieces of chicken and 2 briskets.
While the inaugural PCPS school competition was limited to pork-chops, Lambert said his team competes in the Backyard Division against adults at adult competitions around the state.
The benefits of the club are considerable, he adds, agreeing, “It’s not just barbecue.”
The most important part of it, he says, is time management.
“You are given a time, and you have a five-minute window to turn them in. And after that you do not get to put an entry in,” he said.
“If you were to be able to see what it is like at an event - 30 minutes before turn-in time, you are on top of things,” he said. “A teenage kid doesn’t really have a concept of time.”
And yet they learn.
Lambert said he put together a cook plan so that students know what is needed to get each entry ready and what is expected. He credits this for the “flow” of the team and their superb organization, which even trickles down to what seasonings to add, when to add them, how long to cook the pieces and how to present them.
Romero says this is one challenge for students – making sure to inject the seasoning correctly so none of it is wasted. “You get to taste all the flavors and seasonings,” he said.
“Teamwork is huge with this,” Lambert notes. At competitions, students arrive around 6-7 a.m. and stay until about 5 p.m. He usually stays overnight with the meat since someone must watch it. The kids leave and then return to take over the following morning.
“One of the kids commented that this is the best team he has been on because there is no drama,” Lambert said.
Besides organization, teamwork and time management, the students also learn cleanliness, sanitation, and presentation. Gloves are worn and care must be taken when placing the barbecue into the serving tray to be submitted for deadline.
The kids do it all, he notes, as he stays back and gives them ideas and helpful hints.
“Let them manage themselves,” he said. “They are in control of what goes on.”
The team has seen as many as 9 students who participate. There is no prequalification for admission to the team, and students who work or have other obligations come to preparation and competition when they can – as long as they let him know when they will not be there. Additionally, a student does not have to already be in the culinary class to join the Thunder Thighs.
But they do work with culinary, as was the case when the culinary academy partnered with the team. The Thunder Thighs prepared the food for a recent school opening, while culinary prepared the sides for the food and served the meal.
The team has enjoyed a few sponsorships.
Mannix Pools & Grills donated 3 Green Mountain smokers for use by Lake Region, and Ace Hardware donated a Traeger Grill for the Ft. Meade team.
Lambert uses his personal trailer to haul all the equipment to the barbecue competitions. Parents often provide food for the students during competitions. And he has help from the Ft. Meade Middle-Senior High School and Lake Region café and culinary teachers.
“I would not be able to do it without them,” he said.
The Thunder Thighs meet about once a month, sometimes more often, to talk about different things and go over upcoming competitions. During the week preceding a competition, the team meets Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for preparation.
“We have a full trailer of tables and trays, and seasonings,” he said.
In one adult competition, they placed 2nd out of 22 teams, he said.
The PCPS first delved into the BBQ scene in 2019, when a team was formed at George Jenkins High. Three other teams joined under the banner of the Florida High School BBQ Association, overseen by Carl Griffith, a grill master and teacher at Lakeland Highlands Middle.
Griffith is working to get other PCPS schools involved in the BBQ association, to help introduce more students to the world of competitive cooking.
Griffith said he was proud of how all the PCPS teams performed at the event.
“It was just to give the kids a taste of competition,” he said. And I tell ya, they ate it up.”