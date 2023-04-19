Polk County Commissioners decided at Tuesday’s bi-monthly meeting that they would no longer allow pedestrians to linger in medians or make contact with occupants of motor vehicles.
The ordinance passed is designed to help protect pedestrians and drivers alike, although city Commissioner George Lindsey did ask if this was designed to discourage panhandling, and upon review, stated that “The intent here is to keep people from standing in Polk County’s medians. This ordinance is intended to decrease the number of fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”
According to county records, the Polk County Transportation Planning Organization recently adopted the Florida Department of Transportation Safety Performance Target of zero for fatalities, number of serious injuries, fatality rate, serious injury rate, and number of non-motorized fatalities and serious injuries on roads within Polk County.
Polk County currently averages about 83 pedestrian and bike related fatalities and serious injuries each year, according to a media release issued by the county following Tuesday’s meeting. Overall, Polk County averages 135 road fatalities annually.
“We’ve got a long ways to go,” Lindsey said. “This is a step in the right direction, though.”
Commissioner Bill Braswell told fellow commissioners that he saw some middle school age girls, possibly cheerleaders, in Auburndale at the intersection of 92 and Recker Highway.
Toting 5-gallon buckets, he said they were in the center median, with six lanes of traffic whizzing by.
In a phone interview at the request of the Winter Haven Sun, Braswell said that one of the girls had walked over to his vehicle as they were taking donations and nearly was run over by a large retail store truck and trailer.
“His trailer wheels go right over where she was just standing,” he said, describing the scene.
He said that a couple of weeks ago when he drove to see the county attorney and review the upcoming ordinance, he said he left feeling very supportive of the move.
That same day, almost as if a further confirmation, he said he saw a woman who was panhandling in the intersection of US 98 and SR 60 who was hit by a car.
“The ambulance was in the middle of an intersection,” he said. “That just put the frosting on the cake.”
Noting that Polk County has a “horrible pedestrian fatality” rating, he added “WE have to make a change.”
The ordinance does not eliminate panhandling. However, panhandlers will not be permitted to stand in the median, nor any other pedestrians, due to the newly approved ordinance.
The ordinance will be enforced by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the county reports. Those who fail to comply with the ordinance will be fined anywhere from $25 to $500, with a third offense resulting in a penalty of up to 60 days in jail.