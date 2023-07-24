POLK COUNTY – The Polk Emerging Leaders Awards annually recognizes five young professionals from across Polk County making significant contributions and commitments to the community. The awards, in their 12th year, are hosted by three young professional groups of the Winter Haven, Bartow and Lakeland Chambers, celebrating collaboration across city borders. Five recipients will be presented the award at the Bartow Civic Center at a special event on August 24, 2023. 

