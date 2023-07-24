POLK COUNTY – The Polk Emerging Leaders Awards annually recognizes five young professionals from across Polk County making significant contributions and commitments to the community. The awards, in their 12th year, are hosted by three young professional groups of the Winter Haven, Bartow and Lakeland Chambers, celebrating collaboration across city borders. Five recipients will be presented the award at the Bartow Civic Center at a special event on August 24, 2023.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Pregnant woman and her unborn baby killed in apparent murder-suicide, PCSO reports
- RainDance hits the Winter Haven skyline
- Project Kaleidoscope takes flight
- PCSO: Wednesday morning crash in Winter Haven kills 7-year-old girl
- First Primary Care Physicians graduate from Florida State University (FSU) Family Medicine Residency Program at WHH
- New business incubator set to open in Lake Wales, BizLINC
- Charles Pyle 79 Winter Haven
- HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Announces Dawn Beljin as Division Chief Nursing Executive
- PCSO: Sunday afternoon fatal crash closes Hwy. 27 for 4 hours