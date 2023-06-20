MJ Carnevale tapped to be Winter Haven Deputy City Manager

The City of Winter Haven announced the appointment of Michael “MJ” Carnevale as the new Deputy City Manager on June 13. After a nationwide search launched in April 2023 attracted more than 70 highly qualified applicants, the city reports Carnevale was selected for his relentless dedication to this community, innovative leadership strategies, and ability to keep pace with the City’s growth and improvement efforts.
City Manager T. Michael Stavres elaborated on the decision, stating, “The role of Deputy City Manager requires a dynamic, highly organized individual adept at managing multiple projects and fostering cooperative relationships across departments, partners, and constituents. MJ has proven himself capable of doing the job over the time he’s been with the City. He has demonstrated professional excellence in navigating complex capital projects, providing proactive problem-solving solutions, and communicating effectively with the public and various community groups. Additionally, his engagement with important diversity and inclusivity efforts and his passion to make Winter Haven the best it can be are outstanding.”
From the press release issued by the city it was noted: "Carnevale’s 11-year tenure with the city, and his current role as the Public Works Director, have equipped him with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Winter Haven’s operations and infrastructure. With an impressive background in natural resources and public works and a track record of successful cross-departmental collaboration, Carnevale brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to his new role. Throughout his tenure as Public Works Director, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, working closely with various departments across the City. He has been instrumental in spearheading numerous community initiatives and has played a key role in advancing projects that enhance the city’s infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and overall livability."
Carnevale has been instrumental in numerous community outreach programs, including last year’s launch of CityU and the Access Winter Haven mobile app. Since 2017, he has played a key leadership role in post-emergency response efforts associated with hurricane debris management and roadway operations. He is also actively involved in multiple professional organizations and is a regular speaker at local and industry events. Carnevale’s collaborative approach, innovative problem-solving skills, and dedication to public service make him a valuable asset to Winter Haven as he assumes his new responsibilities as Deputy City Manager. With his diverse expertise and passion for excellence, he is poised to make a lasting impact on the City’s future, working towards its continued success and prosperity.
Beyond his professional achievements, Carnevale’s personal investment in the City of Winter Haven is evident.
“I have been a City resident and employee for more than 11 years and have come to love this community. It has truly become a home to my family. My goal is simply to continue building those memories and experiences while doing good for the community. I want to help keep the City in the relentless pursuit of excellence," he said.