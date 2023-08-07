PCSO: Armed robbery suspect arrested in Winter Haven

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a lone suspect in an early morning armed robbery less than 25 minutes after Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of the crime on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
The robbery at the Circle K store at 4980 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven was reported at 2:57 a.m.
Following a foot chase through residential neighborhoods, deputies apprehended the suspect, 24-year-old Keith Rhoden of Winter Haven, at about 3:20 a.m., according to a PCSO media release issued Sunday, Aug. 6.
“The responding patrol deputies, aided by K-9 and aviation, handled this robbery exactly how you would want them to,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
“This was a textbook response that resulted in a dangerous criminal being taken off of the streets very quickly. Credit also goes to the victim who provided a great description of the suspect and the direction which he fled,” Judd added.
The PCSO media release noted that according to the arrest affidavit, Rhoden allegedly approached the Circle K employee outside of the store, pointed a handgun at him, and ordered him to take him to the cash register.
According to reports, in addition to taking money from the register, Rhoden also stole some Black & Mild cigars and a bottle of Mountain Dew before fleeing out of the store, heading north.
The PCSO reports that as deputies arrived in the area, they saw Rhoden, who was wearing black clothing and white Crocs, walking near a field north of Spirit Lake Road and Thornhill Road.
Rhoden was found by deputies allegedly hiding under a pickup truck at a residence in the Oak Preserve neighborhood, where he surrendered.
The stolen money and cigars were found in Rhoden’s possession, as well as the neon green face mask that he allegedly wore during the robbery. A handgun was recovered nearby, according to reports.
Rhoden was arrested and charged with three felonies, including robbery with a firearm, armed burglary structure, and violation of probation, according to the PCSO media release. The PCSO reports his prior criminal history includes petit theft, resisting arrest without violence, and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. His probation for felony petit theft had just started on July 20, 2023, the PCSO reports.
There were no injuries to the victim the deputies, or the suspect, according to the media release.