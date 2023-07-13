The driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Lake Wales last month, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
According to a media release issued by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, July 12, detectives from Traffic Homicide Investigations charged 19-year-old Damien Fletcher of Haines City with vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony aftera 19-year-old male passenger in Fletcher’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was killed in the June 29 crash, and the victim’s 16-year-old brother also received minor injuries.
“Reckless, stupid driving—plain and simple. Because of that, a young man is dead, the victim’s brother was injured, and a family is left with a great void in their lives,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, in the media release.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with them. The detectives did great work uncovering the facts,” Judd said.
According to reports, at the onset of the investigation, Fletcher told detectives that he lost control of the Jeep while trying to avoid hitting an animal.
When detectives reviewed the vehicle’s Electronic Data Recorder, they reported it showed that the Jeep was traveling 104 mph in a 55-mph zone, 1.5 seconds before the crash. The PCSO reports the data showed no braking or steering, which they say refutes Fletcher’s claim of trying to avoid an animal.
Witnesses who spoke with detectives said the Jeep passed them at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone and shut off the Jeep’s headlights just prior to the crash, which occurred at about 10:29 p.m., according to the media release.
The PCSO reports that when a PCSO detective presented the findings to Fletcher on Tuesday, he confirmed them to be true. He was arrested at that time and taken to the PCSO Sheriff’s Processing Center.