Pregnant? Thinking of Becoming Pregnant? Surprised You Are Pregnant?

“What is the best way for moms-to-be to be able to advocate for themselves?” was one of the many questions asked of the panel of experts at the Saturday, June 24 Protect & Provide Pregnancy Expo held at Polk State College. The experts included Winter Haven Women’s Hospital (WHWH) Dr. Ashley Falk, M.D., and Community-based Educator, Suzanne Gray, RN, BSN as well as NiKita Scott, LCSW, Founder & Executive Clinical Director for Grace Hope Counseling of Florida, and Brianna Boggs, ARNP and Midwife.
The event was held to provide soon-to-be and new moms information to help them in their pregnancies.
One topic discussed was the use of doulas during pregnancy.
“Doulas are a great support system for women,” Dr. Falk responded and continued, “a certified doula walks alongside a woman pre-delivery, during delivery and post-delivery. Having a trained labor support person, such as a doula, has been shown to improve birth outcomes.”
Community Educator, Gray shared, “Education empowers.” Gray offers an online Maternity Center Orientation that prepares people for what to expect during and after delivery. Questions about an upcoming labor experience were welcomed and addressed with care. Numerous support classes, offered to anyone the community, from Understanding Birth to Understanding your newborn were also offered. Tap online to BayCareMaternity.org for more details.
Additionally, Bootcamp for New Dads is offered both in person or online which includes topics re: how to bond with and care for your baby, supporting mom and managing life changes.
Healthy Start Coalition, whose mission is to promote healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, offers all types of information about available support in the community from toxic stress effects on pregnancy to safe sleep habits for baby.
And there was plenty for mom or dad to do while at the Expo.
The Expo’s activities included a Self-Care Wellness Chat with experts, chair yoga, games, and vendors representing local organizations who assist pregnant women before, during and after they give birth.
Organizations present and supporting included the Winter Haven Women’s Hospital, Baycare Health System, Peace River Center for Emotional Support and Mental Health, Royal Goddess Doula, Made 4 Birth, Life Choice Pregnancy Center, Healthy Families Polk and Florida Healthy Start Coalition.
Sponsors included Piece of Zen, Florida Healthy Start Coalition of Hardee, Highlands and Polk County, and the City of Winter Haven and Pieces to Peace Counseling Charities.
Information for how to find a doula was also available.
Those who have discovered they are pregnant can contact supportive professionals at Life Choice Pregnancy Center at 235 E. Central Avenue in Winter Haven, where medical assistance, educational sessions on pregnancy and motherhood are all offered free of charge.
A shop is provided, through generous community donations, to assist the parents-in-need who take advantage of the free courses offered.
(For more information, visit LifeChoiceWH.com.)
The Pregnancy Expo “was created to help reduce negative birth outcomes among women of color,” noted Antionette Pollard, Founder and Director of Piece of Zen and Pieces to Peace Counseling Charities.
“We need more education and less assumptions,” Pollard said. “All of our vendor organizations work with pregnant women and newborns. Becoming aware of one another’s offerings and knowing that the mission is to do what is best for our children, will increase positive outcomes for all babies. Our Code of Ethics, whether we are traditional or holistic, can blend for the best of both. It truly takes a village to work together to give all babies a healthy start.”
Visit www.healthystarthhp.org for help with your newborns to age three.
Free home visits, parenting education, developmental screenings, in addition to breastfeeding resources and lactation consultations are all available through Healthy Families Polk (HFP). Reach out to 863.534.5257/800.780.5346 or visit www.polk-county.net/healthy-families. HFP is located at 2135 Marshall Edwards Drive in Bartow.