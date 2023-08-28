Preparations in Polk begin as Hurricane Idalia progresses

POLK – Early Monday morning, as the National Weather Service and Florida meteorologists’ forecasts spread their net of a possible Cat 3 “major hurricane” headed to the west coast of Florida, Polk County Emergency Management was already occupying the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) in readiness for the big prepare.
By Monday afternoon, Director of Emergency Management, Paul Womble, announced that special needs shelters will begin opening Tuesday, beginning with the shelter in Bartow.
Anyone who has pre-registered with the county for a special needs shelter and who needs transportation is asked to call tonight (Monday, Aug. 28) by 10 p.m. 862-298-7027, or between 7 a.m. – 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29.
That shelter is located at the Department of Health-Polk County Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow.
Polk County Public Schools announced that they would keep schools open Tuesday, Aug. 29, but would be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31, with a plan to reopen on Friday.
Polk expects to see strong and gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and possible downed trees and power lines, Womble advised, on the county’s Facebook live presentation, Monday afternoon, shortly before 4 p.m.
“Please remain vigilant and keep yourselves up to date,” he said.
He also gave kudos to all the community partners who help make the shelters possible for the community – including the Polk County Public Schools, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Health and all the county employees who will be opening and manning the shelters.
The county will keep its website www.polk-county.net up to date, as well as their social media pages.
Meanwhile, closings began to fill social media accounts, as Winter Haven Christian School announced it would be closed Wednesday, Aug. 30, and canceled all after-school activities on Tuesday, except for aftercare. They said they plan to reopen on Thursday, depending on the storm, according to Joseph T. Klein, EdD Candidate (ABD).
Shelters: General population and a pet-friendly shelter will open at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Tenoroc High School, Pet Friendly, 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Avenue, Mulberry
- Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
- Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
- Spessard L. Holland Elementary, 2342 EF Griffin Road, Bartow
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd. Lakeland
Sandbags: Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units until Tuesday, Aug. 29
Locations will be open from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mulberry – 900 NE 5th Street, Mulberry, 863-519-4734
Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland, 863-815-6701
Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St. Fort Meade, 863-285-6588
Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A Frostproof, 863-635-7879
Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale, 863-965-5524
Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW Dundee 863-421-3367
Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegany Road, Kissimmee, 34759
A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.