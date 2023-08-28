Preparations in Polk begin as Hurricane Idalia progresses

Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 93F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Scattered thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 78F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.