Road Closure Notice, Winter Haven

Blackhorse Underground, Inc., will be constructing water-main extensions for the Staybridge Hotel, along 5th Street NW between Avenue B NW and Avenue D NW. This section of 5th Street NW will be closed to all traffic throughout the construction.
Where will work occur?
5th Street NW between Avenue B NW and Avenue D NW. MOT Plans attached.
When will work occur?
The work is scheduled for Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14. Working hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but the roadway will remain closed until construction is completed.
All traffic should follow the signage for safety purposes.
Who will be performing the work?
Blackhorse Underground, Inc.
If you have any questions pertaining to this Notice, please contact:
Shaun Bedsole, Blackhorse Underground, Inc., (863) 614-8324