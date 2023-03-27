LAKE WALES - Polk Avenue Elementary needs to fill 20 Reading Pals volunteer slots. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:20 -10:20 a.m. Volunteer for one hour one day, but volunteer more often if your schedule allows. ReadingPals volunteers need to get a background check with the Polk County Schools and attend a 2-hour training session. No teaching experience is needed. Email readingpals@uwcf.org or call 863-648-1500, Ext. 245. United Way of Central Florida.

