POLK COUNTY, FL (March 15, 2023) – Registered voters in the cities of Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales who have moved or had a name change are encouraged to update their record with the Elections Office before the April 4th Municipal Elections. It’s also important to notify the Elections Office if your signature has changed.
“An address change may mean a voter has moved into or out of the city limits - an important detail in a city election,” explained Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards. “If a voter updates their record before the election, we can eliminate inconvenience on Election Day.”
Many changes can be made by calling the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm. Changes can also be made online at PolkElections.gov.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at (863) 534-5888.