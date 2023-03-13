The Well Being Health Fair and Senior Expo will take place on Friday, March 24 at Heartland Church, located at 225 Ave B NW, Winter Haven. Sun Newspapers is organizing the event along with support from our local sponsors Palm Medical Center, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research.
Other sponsors include Medicare Connection, Careplus Health Plans, Complete Care, Bond Clinic, Central Florida Healthcare, Edward Jones/Tracey Bourdon, Family Elder Law, Assisting Hands, Home Care, The Gardens of Lake Alfred, Baycare, Rothman Orthopedics, Astoria Health & Rehab, Orfiblue Spine Institute of South Florida, Graceful Nutrition, Kersey Funeral Home, Good Samaritan Society, Florida Mortgage Pros, Savannah Court, AdventHealth, Amerilife, SaludVIP & The Estates at Carpenters.
In addition to the sponsors, health and wellness vendors will provide
information on health products, food and nutrition, fitness, home
health care, Chiropractic care, Physiotherapy, Rehabilitation,
insurance and long-term care needs. Participants will be able register
for door prizes.
“It is important for all of us to live a healthy lifestyle. We all want to live longer, be stronger & enjoy the best of what life has to offer,” said Nanay Pittman, Associate Publisher and Events Coordinator of the Polk Forward Magazine.
The health fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Well Being Health Fair is free for anyone to attend.