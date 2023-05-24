WH announces Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Program

WINTER HAVEN - The City of Winter Haven has approximately $95,000 remaining for residents who incurred damage due to Hurricane Ian and are in need of assistance with insurance deductibles or repairs. Applications are being accepted now until all funds are gone, the city reports.
Eligibility Requirements:
The home must be owned and occupied by the applicant for at least one year as documented by homestead exemption status. In addition:
- The home must be within the city limits of Winter Haven.
- The applicant must be current on Polk County property taxes.
- The applicant must have filed a claim with their insurance company.
- The applicant must have filed with FEMA, if applying for repairs.
Applications will be accepted on a first qualified, first served basis. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Applicants must qualify based on total household income.
**Priority will be given to applicants who have Special Needs in accordance with F.S. 420.0004, and includes:
- An adult requiring live-in services in order to maintain housing or develop independent living skills and has a disabling condition.
- A person receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or Social Security Supplemental (SSI)
- A person who receives veterans’ disability benefits.
Contact:
Diane Durr, Affordable Housing Programs Manager
(863) 291-5600 Ext. 6108
Winter Haven City Hall
451 Third St. NW
Winter Haven, FL 33881
To apply online, click the link below. All required documents must be uploaded and sent electronically (email) or mailed to address above.
https://winterhaven.seamlessdocs.com/f/DisasterAssistanceApplication