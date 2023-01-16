Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler and Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong were re-elected to keep their roles on Jan. 9.
Both were sworn back into office during a Winter Haven City Commission meeting. No others were nominated by the other commissioners.
Birdsong nominated Dantzler to keep his role as mayor. Commissioner Brian Yates nominated Birdsong to keep his role as mayor pro tem.
“It's easy doing this job with this commission,” Dantzler said. “I want to thank my fellow commissioners and I want to let them know that I appreciate the confidence you have placed in me. It really has become an easy job with the way that we get along and the way we don't fight. It’s nice. So thank you so much for another year. We have some really good things coming.”
Birdsong also appeared honored to be elected again.
“I'd like to thank my fellow commissioners for electing me mayor pro tem for another year,” Birdsong said. “I don’t take it lightly and I really do appreciate the confidence you have in me. Thank you very much.”