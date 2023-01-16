WH mayor

Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler and Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nathaniel Birdsong were re-elected to keep their roles on Jan. 9. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

Both were sworn back into office during a Winter Haven City Commission meeting. No others were nominated by the other commissioners.

