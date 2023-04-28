Imagine someone from Winter Haven jumping aboard a fundraising
project for Lakeland.
But that’s what happened with Amada Anderson, a Polk Emerging Leader nominee for 2022, who decided to literally jump into the Swan Boat Races 2023 with a special fundraiser, “The Swanna Food Tours” held at The Union Taproom in Winter Haven on Thursday, April 20.
The Swan Derby is an annual event designed to raise funds for the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM) which was historically kicked off on Valentine’s Day 2001 by Founder, Dr. Glen Barden. LVIM is a non-profit organization providing quality healthcare to the uninsured workforce in Polk County.
With Anderson’s perseverance to help raise funds for the cause, she was able to offer the community raffle drawings, a silent auction, food tastes, live music by The Grateful Alive, and door prizes as well, amounting to about $7,000 worth of donations from local Winter Haven merchants.
The Union Taproom stayed busy at the event. A variety of activities were offered, including a parrot selling kisses.
“When Amada approached us about hosting her fundraising event, we were so happy. We love every opportunity to support the community,” said Laura Dobratz.
The Union Taproom, under new ownership by Laura and J.D. Dobratz and David and Debbie Burman, was packed with those who turned out to participate in the fundraiser, marked by the Lakeland Swan paddle boat out front.
“LVIM is in line with our personal values, and we were happy to sponsor the live music band, The Grateful Alive,” Dobratz and husband, J.D. shared, “and we happily donated a percentage of the tap sales from the evening.”
“Our annual10 fundraising teams (of 2 jockeys each), hail from all over Polk County,” explains LVIM Director of Development, Sonia Glisson. “We challenge teams to involve the community with their fundraisers to heighten awareness for LVIM which services all areas of Polk County. Teams may host a Trivia evening, a Clay Shooting contest, a Hot Sauce cook-off, or Anderson’s Swanna Food Tour (SFT) fundraiser, to mention a few,” stated Glisson.
LVIM has just opened a satellite clinic in Bartow.
The Swan Derby will conclude this fundraising effort with the race of the Swan Paddle Boats, Friday, April 28 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Lake Mirror, 121 S. Lake Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801. Live entertainment, youth activities, a Derby Hat contest, and food trucks will be featured when Anderson’s SFT Team (she and her husband) paddle against nine teams.
“We are excited with the incredible participation from our Winter Haven community and our local merchants. Our event moved our team into position to donate $1600 to LVIM.” To learn more about LVIM, visit LVIM.net/our-work or call 863-688-5846.