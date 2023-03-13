Winter Haven Hospitals Welcome New President

Winter Haven, Fla., (March 8, 2023) – BayCare has selected Tom Garthwaite as the president of Winter Haven and Winter Haven Women’s Hospitals. Garthwaite, who has been interim president since Jan. 2, is a BayCare veteran who most recently served as president of St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz since 2020.
Garthwaite started his BayCare career eight years ago as the director of operations at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. While at the two St. Joseph’s hospitals, Garthwaite was instrumental in reducing length-of-stay averages, transitioning some inpatient services from contract work to in-house operations and overseeing large and small construction projects.
Prior to BayCare, Tom served in leadership roles for a health care system on Florida’s east coast after starting his career as a radiologic technologist. His Bachelor of Science degree comes from the University of Central Florida, and his master’s degree in health service management from Florida Institute of Technology.
“Tom’s experience and work ethic was evident very quickly at Winter Haven Hospital while he served as interim president,” said Lou Galdieri, chief operating officer for BayCare. “He has made great strides in demonstrating responsibility and accountability to team members and the Winter Haven community.”
During this same time, St. Joseph’s Hospital-North’s Director of Operations Sara Dodds has been serving as an interim president of the hospital. She will continue in that role as a search for a new president is conducted.