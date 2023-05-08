Winter Haven Public Safety Advisory Committee: A unique pathway of communication between first responders and the public

Prevention is a key when it comes to public safety and the City of Winter Haven took the lead to create a Winter Haven Public Safety Community Advisory Committee (WHPSCAC) in 2021.
Selected by the committee at its inception, Tom Freijo, Ph.D. was voted in as Chair. According to Freijo, “The committee was created by the City Commission to proactively set up two-way communication between citizens of Winter Haven and our Fire and Police Departments.”
Nine citizens and two alternates comprise this committee. Qualifications to serve on the committee include that candidates must be a citizen of Winter Haven, pass a background check, complete an entire shift “ride along” with both police and fire, spend a shift at the call center (where all 911 calls come in), tour the Fire Department, the Police Department, the Courthouse, the County Jail and attend a community policing training.
The present committee of nine citizens are diverse in terms of gender, race, age, and ethnicity. The meetings are open to the public. The WHPSCAC meets quarterly, or more often if needed for a special situation, from 6-8 p.m. at Nora Mayo Hall. At each meeting, the Director of Public Safety, Charlie Bird, Police Chief Dave Brannan and Fire Chief Joseph “Sonny” Emery discuss matters to bring to the public.
“One of the goals in the Fire and Police Department is to be transparent. This committee allows our departments to be transparent with issues that we face within our departments. With committee members listening, we are able to get feedback from a variety of different perspectives and look at issues from several angles,” Chief Emery said, adding that “the Committee’s increased involvement in our department allows for support and an opportunity to build community understanding in Winter Haven which assists in making the Public Safety Department more aware of our community needs.”
Discussions at meetings include topics such as: Shootings around the nation, the new gun law, and a new active shooter training course for local citizens. These discussions afford opportunities for citizens to also hear the information from a different perspective.
A former Winter Haven city commissioner and former City of Tampa Police officer, Freijo said, “I filled out the application to be involved because of my interest due to prior experience working with both the Fire and Police. The office
is a three-year term, so it gives us time to help make a positive difference in the community. Watch for us at public events.”
“The opportunity to be involved in this Committee was inspiring,” said committee member, Daniel Maxwell, “it allowed me to move from being a spectator to become a participant. My personal mission is to be very intentional in being a conduit to bring feedback from all voices in our community. With that collective information, it allows police and fire to more effectively help our whole community.”
“Solving issues is a passion of mine,” stated committee member Shandra Blocker, a teacher, with a degree in Criminal Justice, who has a passion for youth and their future. “I was inspired to join this committee to help bridge the gap in our community. I know that together we can do anything. I would encourage anyone who is passionate about the safety of our city to get involved. To set an example for our future, we have to be visible, transparent, and gain understanding about each other’s cultures and needs.”
How can the community help? Attend scheduled meetings. Keep an ear open for comments to help the citizens of the city better understand the role of the local police and fire departments. At this time, the WHPSCAC is seeking two committed alternates, who have a desire to serve diligently to help the Winter Haven Public Safety Department continue to successfully serve its community. To learn more and/or get involved, go to: https://www.mywinterhaven.com/police-department/community-services/public-safety-community-advisory-committee/