WINTER HAVEN – Wise and experienced. Imagine being born in 1925 and still being totally engaged in life every day in 2023. Ruthie Vaughters used to drive herself every day to an exercise class at the Winter Haven Senior Center. At age 93, she gave up her driver’s license. Then her senior transportation bus dropped her weekly for exercise until the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
Now, post-pandemic, at age 98, she says “I still exercise every day.”
“It’s important to know,” Ruthie says, “that happiness is in your own back yard. Where I grew up in Ohio, happiness was sitting under our apple tree.”
Always a lover of nature, Ruthie was frequently nurtured by her grandparents who lived on a farm where all kinds of animals she loved were raised.
When Ruthie, as an adult, asked her husband, for “woods,” he purchased many acres of land in the woods. The couple built a “get-away” cabin and painted it black to be warmer in cold Ohio weather.
A lover of history and geography, Ruthie found traveling to be an inconvenience.
Her greatest accomplishment, she says, was having and raising her only child.
Content with seeing the sky and the trees and feeling a breeze – this is how she describes happiness.
“When I married after WW II, my husband did not want me to work,” Ruthie said. “But when we relocated to Lake Wales, I volunteered to teach Dancersize at the Lake Wales YMCA. I have taught hula and would describe belly dancing as the best exercise there is. I have always loved fast dancing and collecting exercises is one of my favorite hobbies. I loved learning and practicing Yoga and Tai Chi because it is very relaxing,” she adds.
She still cooks her own breakfast on Saturday and Sunday which includes: 2 eggs, over-easy, 2 slices of bacon, a sweet roll and a fruit smoothie.
When asked “What is it like to be 98?” Ruthie says, “Well you can’t practice being 98, because you haven’t been 98 before!”
At 98, just two years away from her 100th birthday, Ruthie has a rooftop garden at her residence where she grows and takes care of her plants daily. This spae is a place she loves to be because she gets to look at the sky, see the trees, and feel the breeze.
When asked, how important is it to have purpose in life? Ruthie shared advice.
“Always have something to do. Always have something to look forward to. Have someone to love and be content where you are planted. And remember, when you need to relax, take a ‘woods bath’, it’s what the Japanese call a walk in the woods. Remember to create your own happiness in your own backyard.”