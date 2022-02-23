A free day of games, entertainment, activities and more will be coming to downtown Winter Haven March 5.
The eighth Annual CommunityFest will be hosted by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Central Park.
The local business community will be there with booths to showcase their businesses, while getting to know the community. Each booth will have a different activity with a creative game or things like bounce houses, batter-up tee ball, cornhole and others.
“This gives our community a wonderful opportunity to spend time getting to know our local businesses, while also making fun memories together that will last a lifetime,” said Brianna Price, marketing and communications manager for the chamber.
Spiderman, Rapunzel and Belle from Dreams Come True Entertainment will be visiting with children and the Balloon Guy will be there to construct your favorite balloon animal. And the Chamber is still confirming some student performers, said Price.
If your belly is growling, grab food from Our Noire Kitchen, The Sweet Spot or Tony’s Italian Ice. Our Noire Kitchen will be serving up Caribbean jerk and barbecue, pulled pork mac, jerk colossal shrimp, smoked ribs and brown stew snapper filets.
“We like to feature new items but the crowd favorites we'll be sure to have on our menu,” said Laures Dockery, co-owner. “We look forward to events like this because it's local, an awesome family event that is well organized and it allows our business to be introduced to new people in Winter Haven.”
Price said they hold the event each year not only as a fundraiser for the Winter Haven Chamber, but to give local families a free family day in the park. She said they typically see anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 people.
“We have the capacity for over 80 businesses to be involved, however, that number does flex up until the week before the event,” she said.
The event is presented by Citizens Bank & Trust.