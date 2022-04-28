Wawa and Bok Tower Gardens are offering Wawa Summer Fun Days featuring complimentary admission on May 5-6, June 2-3, July 7-8, Aug. 4-5, and Sept. 1-2.
Pre-registration is required for this complimentary offer. Visitors can register at www.boktowergardens.org/wawasummerfundays
The partnership began in 2021 with the launch of Wawa Summer Fun Days. Wawa's commitment to the community is being expanded in 2022 to celebrate a significant milestone for Wawa, commemorating 10 years of success in the Florida marketplace.
This complimentary offer is limited to four visitors per registration, and admission for the day is limited to assist with capacity issues. All members of the party visiting on Wawa Summer Fun Days will need to have a ticket to enter.