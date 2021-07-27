Concerned Citizens of Winter Haven have been serving the community for 33 years and now the nonprofit can provide even more services with its new community center.
The city recently remodeled and donated a building on Martin Luther King Boulevard to the organization.
“We hope to do more for the community,” says Earnestine Davis, president of Concerned Citizens of Winter Haven.
They serve food to the community once per month, transport people to get groceries and go to doctor’s appointments and work with adults on their reading skills.
The city and the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce feel the nonprofit makes a difference in the community.
"Earnestine Davis has been a driving force for building community support in Florence Villa for decades,” says Katie Worthington Decker, president and CEO of the chamber. “The center will help to centralize the Concern Citizens of Winter Haven's community outreach operations and potentially expand their services to meet the community's evolving needs."
Elite furniture in Lakeland donated items to the community center and other groups helped out as well.
“The community kept us going,” she says.
The nonprofit has had its challenges. When COVID-19 hit, Davis says things got a bit rough. They were serving lunches to the homeless, but it was getting more expensive. Now they have switched to giving out breakfast with a drive-through at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Davis says they have applied for grants to help with expenses.
Mike Harr, city manager, knows the organization is serious about serving the area.
“Our city commission believed that Concerned Citizens were very sincere about their mission to help citizens who in most need of a good meal, obtain skills to help find and sustain employment, as well as be a focal point to receive services from other partners who have broader missions to help those in need,” he says.
Concerned Citizens has about 10 to 12 regular volunteers, says Davis. Patricia Salary has been volunteering her time for about one year and she is excited about the new community center. “I like helping people and doing things in the community,” says the lifelong Winter Haven resident. “I love serving people and seeing their faces and how much they appreciate what we are doing.”
The community center will be the hub for the nonprofit’s social service programs.
“We hope to do more for the community,” says Davis. “We’ve been really, really blessed.”